The Air Jordan 1 High has surfaced in a brand new colorway, and the latest style appears to draw inspiration from one of the most coveted Nike Dunk collaborations ever released.

Thanks to a first look provided by @soledebrief, the "Bio Hack" iteration pictured here features a bevy of colors on the premium suede upper like brown, blue, teal, orange, and pink. While the connection has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand, this makeup is loosely inspired by Undefeated's Nike Dunk High NL from 2005, which is currently fetching over $1,000 on the secondary market.

As of now, official info for this Jordan 1 High "Bio Hack" has yet to be announced by the brand, but Sept. 5 has been pegged as a potential release date. stay tuned for future developments in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (06/15): Koala_hsh provides another look at the "Bio Hack" Air Jordan 1 High that's slated to release on Sept. 5 for $170.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Bio Hack”

Release Date: 09/05/20

Color: Baroque Brown/Black-Laser Orange-Racer Pink

Style #: 555088-201

Price: $170