Just as we enter this year's holiday season, information pertaining to Jordan Brand's plans for 2020 continues to come down courtesy of zSneakerheadz.

Look out for a new-ish colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High, sporting a sleek blend of black and metallic gold. While images of the rumored retro have yet to surfaced, zSneakerheadz has provided the mock-up below to give us an idea of what to expect, indicating something a little different than previous black and gold iterations of the model.

The black and gold Jordan 1 High is expected to drop during the 2010 holiday season at a retail price of $170. We'll keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.

UPDATE (06/09): Wavegod_thelegend shares a first look at the new black and gold Air Jordan 1 High that incorporates patent leather construction. As of now, this pair is scheduled to release Holiday 2020 for $170.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

Release Date: Holiday 2020

Color: Black/Black/Metallic Gold

Style #: 555088-032

Price: $170