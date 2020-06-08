The latest Adidas Yeezy leak suggests that Kanye West's Yeezy Boost 380 model is reportedly dropping in a new colorway coming soon.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, a new "Blue Oat" is releasing sometime in May. Though early images have yet to leak, mock-up photos from the leaker group show that it will make use of an orange Primeknit upper blended with brown accents and a blue perforated panel on the lateral side. Capping off the look is a light brown Boost midsole and a gum outsole. The shoe is expected to release in reflective and non-reflective versions.

The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Blue Oat" is slated to drop sometime in May at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for a retail price of $230. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (05/28): After not launching in May as originally expected, the "Blue Oat" Yeezy Boost 380 is now expected to be released on June 20 in full family sizing according to Yeezy Mafia.

UPDATE (06/08): Due to the ongoing protests following the murder of George Floyd, the Yeezy Boost 380 "Blue Oat" has now been delayed in July according to Yeezy Mafia. A release date was not yet revealed.

Image via hanzuying

