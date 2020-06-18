While fans await the "Blue Oat" release, a similar colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 is also reportedly releasing later this year.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, the "Azure" iteration will hit shelves in the fall. While images have yet to leak, a mock-up rendering suggests it will don a mixture of brown and burgundy for the Primeknit upper and is accented by a vibrant blue perforated patch on the midfoot. Capping off the look is a brown full-length Boost midsole and gum outsole.

As of now, the Three Stripes hasn't confirmed the release for the Yeezy Boost 380 "Azure" but it's rumored to release sometime in Fall 2020 for $230. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates in the months ahead.