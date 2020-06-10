Adidas is celebrating five of Europe's Premier League football clubs with a collection of Ultra Boosts arriving soon.

The teams represented will include Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid, each of whom are currently being outfitted by the Three Stripes. The five styles appears to borrow color schemes from the team's alternate third kits while respective branding and namesake for each club are featured on the tongue and heel's pull tab.

As of now, a release date for this soccer-inspired Adidas Ultra Boost DNA collection has not been announced but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates in the coming weeks.

Image via Adidas

