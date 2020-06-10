Adidas is celebrating five of Europe's Premier League football clubs with a collection of Ultra Boosts arriving soon.

The teams represented will include Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid, each of whom are currently being outfitted by the Three Stripes. The five styles appears to borrow color schemes from the team's alternate third kits while respective branding and namesake for each club are featured on the tongue and heel's pull tab.

As of now, a release date for this soccer-inspired Adidas Ultra Boost DNA collection has not been announced but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates in the coming weeks.

Juventus Adidas Ultra Boost DNA FZ3624 Front
Image via Adidas
Juventus Adidas Ultra Boost DNA FZ3624 Heel
Image via Adidas
Manchester United Adidas Ultra Boost DNA FZ3620 Lateral
Image via Adidas
Manchester United Adidas Ultra Boost DNA FZ3620 Front
Image via Adidas
Manchester United Adidas Ultra Boost DNA FZ3620 Heel
Image via Adidas
Arsenal Adidas Ultra Boost DNA FZ3621 Lateral
Image via Adidas
Arsenal Adidas Ultra Boost DNA FZ3621 Front
Image via Adidas
Arsenal Adidas Ultra Boost DNA FZ3621 Heel
Image via Adidas
Bayern Munich Adidas Ultra Boost DNA FZ3622 Lateral
Image via Adidas
Bayern Munich Adidas Ultra Boost DNA FZ3622 Front
Image via Adidas
Bayern Munich Adidas Ultra Boost DNA FZ3622 Heel
Image via Adidas
Real Madrid Adidas Ultra Boost DNA FZ3623 Lateral
Image via Adidas
Real Madrid Adidas Ultra Boost DNA FZ3623 Front
Image via Adidas
Real Madrid Adidas Ultra Boost DNA FZ3623 Heel
Image via Adidas

 