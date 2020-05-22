As reported earlier todayNike has confirmed the release for its next collaboration with Travis Scott, the Air Max 270 React ENG "Cactus Trails." On top of its usual SNKRS launch, the shoe will also be dropping at a selection of retailers across the globe.

Similar to many of Scott's previous collabs, a majority of the stockists carrying this release will be holding a raffle of some sort when it arrives on May 29. According to the Swoosh, the design is inspired by Scott’s affinity for vintage apparel and the '90s era seen with a trail-like color palette.

Check out a complete list of retailers who are carrying this release below. Note that fans trying to secure the collab should reach out to their local shops for additional info on its release procedures.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React "Cactus Trails"
Release Date: 05/29/20
Color: Light Cream/Starfish-Dark Hazel
Style #: CT2864-200
Price: $170

Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React ENG "Cactus Trails" Store List:

North America  

Nike SNKRS
Kith
Undefeated 
Bait
Notre
Concepts 
Bodega
A Ma Maniere
Social Status 
Politics 
St. Alfred
Shoe Gallery
SSENSE
Livestock 
Union 
Xhibition 
Extra Butter 
UBIQ 
Hirschleifers
Darkside Initiative 
Juice 
Maxfield
Likelihood
Bows & Arrows 
Atmos
Sneaker Room 
Sneakersnstuff
SoleFly
RSVP Gallery
Wish 

Europe
Nike SNEAKERS 
Dover Street Market
END
Foot Patrol 
Offspring
Size?
Antonioli 
Slam Jam 
SVD
One Block Down 
Holy Pop 
The Broken Arm 
Tres Bien 
Starcow 
Shinzo
Patta 
Sneakersnstuff
Overkill 
BSTN
Solebox
Soto
Asphaltgold
GoodHood
FOOTDISTRICT
BLACK BOX
Naked
Opium
The Next Door
YME Universe
Luisa Via Roma 

Asia Pacific and Latin America 
Nike SNKRS Hongdae
United Arrows & Sons
Union 
GR8
Comme des Garçons
Dover Street Market
Architecture and Sneakers
Beams
Mita Sneakers
Atmos 
Undefeated 
Sneakersnstuff
Bait 
Boon the Shop
Worksout 
Kasina
Lust Masaryk
Supply 
Sneakerboy
Drops 
Guadalupe
Invincible 
Commonwealth
H Beauty & Youth
X-Girl

Greater China
Juice 
Deal 
WZK
Soulgoods
Invincible 
Doe 
XH55
Honor23
XSneaker
WH101
Unik 
Phantaci
EXI.T
Undefeated
HBX
SKP Select
YAXIN Beijing