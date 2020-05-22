As reported earlier today, Nike has confirmed the release for its next collaboration with Travis Scott, the Air Max 270 React ENG "Cactus Trails." On top of its usual SNKRS launch, the shoe will also be dropping at a selection of retailers across the globe.
Similar to many of Scott's previous collabs, a majority of the stockists carrying this release will be holding a raffle of some sort when it arrives on May 29. According to the Swoosh, the design is inspired by Scott’s affinity for vintage apparel and the '90s era seen with a trail-like color palette.
Check out a complete list of retailers who are carrying this release below. Note that fans trying to secure the collab should reach out to their local shops for additional info on its release procedures.
Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React "Cactus Trails"
Release Date: 05/29/20
Color: Light Cream/Starfish-Dark Hazel
Style #: CT2864-200
Price: $170
Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React ENG "Cactus Trails" Store List:
North America
Nike SNKRS
Kith
Undefeated
Bait
Notre
Concepts
Bodega
A Ma Maniere
Social Status
Politics
St. Alfred
Shoe Gallery
SSENSE
Livestock
Union
Xhibition
Extra Butter
UBIQ
Hirschleifers
Darkside Initiative
Juice
Maxfield
Likelihood
Bows & Arrows
Atmos
Sneaker Room
Sneakersnstuff
SoleFly
RSVP Gallery
Wish
Europe
Nike SNEAKERS
Dover Street Market
END
Foot Patrol
Offspring
Size?
Antonioli
Slam Jam
SVD
One Block Down
Holy Pop
The Broken Arm
Tres Bien
Starcow
Shinzo
Patta
Sneakersnstuff
Overkill
BSTN
Solebox
Soto
Asphaltgold
GoodHood
FOOTDISTRICT
BLACK BOX
Naked
Opium
The Next Door
YME Universe
Luisa Via Roma
Asia Pacific and Latin America
Nike SNKRS Hongdae
United Arrows & Sons
Union
GR8
Comme des Garçons
Dover Street Market
Architecture and Sneakers
Beams
Mita Sneakers
Atmos
Undefeated
Sneakersnstuff
Bait
Boon the Shop
Worksout
Kasina
Lust Masaryk
Supply
Sneakerboy
Drops
Guadalupe
Invincible
Commonwealth
H Beauty & Youth
X-Girl
Greater China
Juice
Deal
WZK
Soulgoods
Invincible
Doe
XH55
Honor23
XSneaker
WH101
Unik
Phantaci
EXI.T
Undefeated
HBX
SKP Select
YAXIN Beijing