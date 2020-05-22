As reported earlier today, Nike has confirmed the release for its next collaboration with Travis Scott, the Air Max 270 React ENG "Cactus Trails." On top of its usual SNKRS launch, the shoe will also be dropping at a selection of retailers across the globe.

Similar to many of Scott's previous collabs, a majority of the stockists carrying this release will be holding a raffle of some sort when it arrives on May 29. According to the Swoosh, the design is inspired by Scott’s affinity for vintage apparel and the '90s era seen with a trail-like color palette.

Check out a complete list of retailers who are carrying this release below. Note that fans trying to secure the collab should reach out to their local shops for additional info on its release procedures.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React "Cactus Trails"

Release Date: 05/29/20

Color: Light Cream/Starfish-Dark Hazel

Style #: CT2864-200

Price: $170

Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React ENG "Cactus Trails" Store List:

North America

Nike SNKRS

Kith

Undefeated

Bait

Notre

Concepts

Bodega

A Ma Maniere

Social Status

Politics

St. Alfred

Shoe Gallery

SSENSE

Livestock

Union

Xhibition

Extra Butter

UBIQ

Hirschleifers

Darkside Initiative

Juice

Maxfield

Likelihood

Bows & Arrows

Atmos

Sneaker Room

Sneakersnstuff

SoleFly

RSVP Gallery

Wish

Europe

Nike SNEAKERS

Dover Street Market

END

Foot Patrol

Offspring

Size?

Antonioli

Slam Jam

SVD

One Block Down

Holy Pop

The Broken Arm

Tres Bien

Starcow

Shinzo

Patta

Sneakersnstuff

Overkill

BSTN

Solebox

Soto

Asphaltgold

GoodHood

FOOTDISTRICT

BLACK BOX

Naked

Opium

The Next Door

YME Universe

Luisa Via Roma

Asia Pacific and Latin America

Nike SNKRS Hongdae

United Arrows & Sons

Union

GR8

Comme des Garçons

Dover Street Market

Architecture and Sneakers

Beams

Mita Sneakers

Atmos

Undefeated

Sneakersnstuff

Bait

Boon the Shop

Worksout

Kasina

Lust Masaryk

Supply

Sneakerboy

Drops

Guadalupe

Invincible

Commonwealth

H Beauty & Youth

X-Girl

Greater China

Juice

Deal

WZK

Soulgoods

Invincible

Doe

XH55

Honor23

XSneaker

WH101

Unik

Phantaci

EXI.T

Undefeated

HBX

SKP Select

YAXIN Beijing