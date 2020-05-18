Not only were classic Air Jordan styles featured in The Last Dance, ESPN's 10-part docuseries that highlighted Michael Jordan's final championship run with the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-98 NBA season, but sneakers that never released to the public got some screentime as well.

As the series wrapped up last night, Clot's Edison Chen showed off the unreleased Centre Court on Instagram, which was a recent gift of the brand. The model was initially seen on MJ's feet in episodes 1 and 2 of the docuseries and features a low-top leather construction, including overlays on the heel that resembles portions of the wings logo.

As of now, it remains unclear if the Jordan Centre Court will be hitting retail.