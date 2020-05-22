Travis Scott continues his dominance at the top of the collaborative footwear space with yet another Nike collab. After first offering up his talents to some classic models like the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1, Scott is now focussing his attention to a newer model in the Air Max 270 React.



While this collab has been rumored for some time now, today we have a first look at the superstar rapper’s next project. Keeping the shape of the shoe the same, Scott and hit team have added extra striping to its body and gotten rid of the dominant Swoosh usually found on its midfoot. Of course, no Scott sneaker would be complete without Cactus Jack branding aplenty, and this one features it on its insole and heel tag in creative ways. "Cactus Jack” takes shape on its heel tab in the form of a cross, while his signature smiley face decal has a Swoosh for its mouth. An expectedly earthy color scheme rounds out Scott’s first Nike Air Max collaboration that comes highlighted by a shimmering gold React sole unit.



Enjoy a first look at these 270 Reacts here and stay tuned for more info as we have it.

UPDATE (05/22): Nike has confirmed that Travis Scott's Air Max 270 React "Cactus Trails" collab is releasing on SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on May 29 for $170. Grab an official look below.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React "Cactus Trails"

Release Date: 05/29/20

Color: Light Cream/Starfish-Dark Hazel

Style #: CT2864-200

Price: $170

Image via Nike

