Following the launch of Tom Sachs' Nike Mars Yard 2.0 exclusively in kids' sizing last month, the coveted kicks will reportedly receive another limited release next year.

Thanks to leaker account Ovrnundr, the 2020 version of the model features new and improved materials from its predecessor, but will retain all of its signature details including a mesh base upper brown suede overlays and red Swoosh on the sides. According to the post, the upcoming launch is also expected to be limited to only 8,000 pairs.

While the official release information has not yet been confirmed by the brand, the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.0 is rumored to return sometime in Spring 2020.

UPDATE (05/21): According to soleheatonfeet, we're learning that a new 2.5 version of Sachs' Mars Yard shoe is rumored to release late 2020, but specific details have yet to leak. The style will reportedly feature a "Particle Beige/Sport Red" colorway, which is expected to be similar to the original "Natural/Sport Red-Maple" makeup. As of now, a release date has yet to confirmed but it's slated to drop sometime later this year.