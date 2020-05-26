On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle, we have not one but two members of the Jackboys gracing the battle stage! In one corner he is a high school basketball player turned musical artist, Harlem's very own, Sheck Wes is here to battle! And his opponent is a DJ, Producer, co-owner of the Space Village store located in Houston, Texas, Chase B is here to battle! When these two gentlemen come together, it's sure to be entertainment at it's finest! Enjoy the battle and let us know who won this battle!
Sheck Wes vs Chase B in a Sneaker Battle From Home
Originally published on Complex