On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle, we have not one but two members of the Jackboys gracing the battle stage! In one corner he is a high school basketball player turned musical artist, Harlem's very own, Sheck Wes is here to battle! And his opponent is a DJ, Producer, co-owner of the Space Village store located in Houston, Texas, Chase B is here to battle! When these two gentlemen come together, it's sure to be entertainment at it's finest! Enjoy the battle and let us know who won this battle!