As fans patiently await the debut of Sean Wotherspoon's first Adidas collaboration, the Round Two co-founder has teased a second project with the brand.

A teaser image was shared on Wotherspoon's Instagram account today and the model in question appears to be part of the Three Stripe's ZX range. A source tells us the shoe will be featured in the brand's upcoming A-ZX campaign. Although a limited look was provided, the same "Super Earth" branding seen on Wotherspoon's upcoming Superstar collab is featured on the heel, suggesting that the new shoe may incorporate sustainable materials of some sort.

As of now, the release information surrounding Wotherspoon's latest Adidas collab has yet to be announced but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.