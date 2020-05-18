Reebok is joining in on this year's Pride Month celebrations with its new "All Type of Love" multi-sneaker collection releasing today.

The capsule consists of new colorways for the iconic Classic Leather, Club C 85 and Instapump Fury as well as more recently released silhouettes including the Zig Kinetica, Nano X, Forever Floatride Energy along with accompanying apparel and accessories.

Along with dropping new sneakers, the brand is launching its latest "Proud Notes" campaign highlighting activists in the LGTBQ+ community who are actively fighting for equality and announcing a $75,000 donation to It Gets Better Project—a non-profit organization that empowers and connects LGBTQ+ youth around the globe.

Reebok's latest "All Types of Love" collection will be available starting today on Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers.

