It appears that another Paris Saint-Germain Air Jordan release could be on the horizon.

If the rumors hold true, this would be the fifth Air Jordan retro that the French football club has received since their partnership began in 2018. According to sneaker leaker group soleheatonfeet, a special version of the Air Jordan 4 is reportedly in the works. Based on the mock-up image provided by zSneakerheadz, the shoe will feature a white-based color scheme that's paired with grey and Bordeaux accents including PSG's emblem on the heel tab.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release info for the PSG x Air Jordan 4, but it's rumored to drop sometime in September for $225.

PSG x Air Jordan 4 Retro

Release Date: 09/01/20

Color: Color: White/Neutral Grey-Black-Bordeaux

Style #: CZ5624-100

Price: $225