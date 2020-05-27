The resurgence of Nike Skateboarding has the attention of the sneaker world, with projects in the works that will expand reach even further.

Wildly-colored forthcoming Nike SB Dunk Lows are rumored to pay homage to the Grateful Dead Bears—a series of stylized dancing bears that first graced the back cover for the album History of the Grateful Dead, Volume One (Bear's Choice) in 1973. Since then, they've become a symbol of the band and the fun-loving spirit of its fanbase, inspiring a wide range of collectibles including plush toys, bumper stickers, magnets and even costumes.

Image via eBay

The shoe itself is an interpretation of the actual bears. It features a fuzzy, faux fur upper and jagged Swoosh branding inspired by the bears' jester collars. You'll also notice a stash pocket behind the tongue, which aligns with a certain recreational activity that Deadheads are known to regularly partake in.

According to Instagram user underratedphotography, this pair is one of three "Grateful Dead Bear" shoes that will be releasing as part of a pack, reminiscent of the "Three Bears" Pack that dropped in 2006. There's no confirmed release date at the moment, but we'll continue to follow the story here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (05/27): Solebyjc and thisischickenwop share a first look a the yellow and orange-based iterations of the Grateful Dead x SB Dunk Low collab while revealing new details including a hidden pocket on the tongue. A release date has yet to be announced, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via solebyjc

Image via solebyjc

