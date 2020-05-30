It looks like Nike Skateboarding is dipping into the brand's ACG archives for the latest SB Dunk Low release.

Thanks to a first look shared by solebyjc, this "ACG" colorway dons a vibrant color scheme that may have been borrowed from the throwback 1991 Air Terra ACG sneaker. It features a black-based upper with purple suede overlays, red Swoosh branding and orange laces. Additional details include a white midsole that's decked out with black speckling throughout.

As of now, the release info for the Nike SB Dunk Low "ACG" remains unknown but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.