After recently learning that the "MVP" colorway may be coming back to shelves next month, another beloved Nike LeBron 7 style is reportedly receiving a reissue this year.

Both Soleheatonfeet and zSneakerheadz are reporting that the "Christ the King" LeBron 7 is set to join the model's retro lineup. A limited run released in 2010 and is inspired by the away uniforms of the Christ the King High School basketball team in Queens, New York. It features a maroon upper with metallic gold accents on the Swoosh, white patent leather mudguard and "Christ the King" stamped on the medial side.

The Nike LeBron 7 "Christ the King" is scheduled to return sometime in December but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

Nike LeBron 7 "Christ the King"

Release Date: December 2020

Color: Deep Maroon/Metallic Gold-White

Style #: DH4054-600