Although it looks like Kyrie Irving may have a new hybrid sneaker on the way, new iterations of his current Nike Kyrie 6 signature model are still releasing.

Next up is the latest "Neon Graffiti" colorway pictured here, which sports a white leather upper that's contrasted by vibrant blue sock liner and a yellow midsole. Other aspects include the Swoosh's vintage branding including an oversized pinwheel logo embroidered on the medial portion, multicolored branding on the lateral side, and the script logo on the translucent strap.

Expect this "Neon Graffiti" Nike Kyrie 6 to release on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers on June 12 for $130.

Image via Nike

