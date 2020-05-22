Another day, another Nike Kobe 6 colorway slated to return in 2021.

This time, it's the "POP" colorway according to Soleheatonfeet. The original make-up, which was launched and worn by Kobe Bryant during the Lakers' stretch run in Apr. 2011, is white-based and complemented by line staple hits of black and del sol. The colorway joins other rumored 2021 protros such as "Grinch," "Kay Yow" and "Hollywood" among others.

While the release date hasn't officially been announced, SHOF reports a Spring 2021 drop for $180. Stick with Sole Collector for updates moving forward.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "POP"

Release Date: Spring 2021

Color: White/Neutral Grey-Del Sol-Black

Style #: CW2190-100

Price: $180