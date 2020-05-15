Along with the rumored release of an alternate colorway, the original Nike Kobe 5 "Bruce Lee" makeup may be returning later this year.

Thanks to thesneakerbrief is a first look at what's expected to be the Protro version of the shoe. This style was first introduced on this specific model back in 2010 and it features a black and yellow-based upper that draws inspiration from the bodysuit Bruce Lee wore in "The Game of Death." Adding to the look are four red scratch marks near the toebox that are inspired by the chest wounds Lee suffered while fighting in "Enter the Dragon."

As of now, the release info surrounding the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee" remains unknown, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.