Fresh off the re-issue of the "Kentucky" and "Syracuse" colorways, the resurgence of the classic Nike Dunk Low will continue this year with three more colorways reportedly dropping soon.

According to houseofheat, a trio of styles is expected to arrive sometime this spring season featuring the "Varsity Maize/Pine Green-White," "White/University Red," and "University Orange/Marine" color schemes. While an early look has yet to leak, mock-up images for each pair were provided by the sneaker leaker account.

As of now, this latest trio of the Nike Dunk Low is expected to release in Spring 2020 for a retail price of $100 each. Stay tuned to Sole Collector as more information becomes available.

UPDATE (05/14): Check out an official look at the "Brazil" Nike Dunk Low dropping on SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on May 21 for $100.

UPDATE (05/28): An official look at the "University Red" Dunk Low releasing on June 12 for $100 via Nike.

Nike Dunk Low SP "Brazil"

Release Date: 05/21/20

Color: Varsity Maize/Pine Green-White

Style #: CU1727-700

Price: $100

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low SP "University Red"

Release Date: 06/12/20

Color: White/University Red

Style #: CU1727-100

Price: $100

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low SP "Champs Colors"

Release Date: 06/24/20

Color: University Orange/Marine

Style #: CU1727-800​​​​​​​

Price: $100