More Nike Dunk releases are on the horizon, including a classic colorway set to make a comeback soon.

Thanks to solebyjc, we're learning that the 'Hyper Blue" or "Samba" Dunk Low will be receiving the retro treatment this summer. Originally released in 2001 as a Japan-exclusive, the shoe will remain true to the OG, featuring a royal blue leather upper that's paired with grey overlays and red Swoosh branding on the sides.

A release date for this Nike Dunk Low "Samba" hasn't been announced but it's expected to hit shelves this summer for $100. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike Dunk Low "Samba"

Release Date: Summer 2020

Color: Hyper Blue/Silver/Samba

Style #: CZ2667-400

Price: $100