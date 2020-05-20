The "Viotech" Nike Air Trainer 3, one of the most coveted colorways of the model, is returning to retailers soon after official images have surfaced.

Readers may recognize the "Viotech" color scheme as it's also been used on the recently reissued Dunk Low. This retro version of the Air Trainer 3 is essentially a carbon copy of the original pair that initially released in 2002 and it will feature a predominately purple leather upper, but is contrasted by a grey mid-foot strap and on the heel's eye stay. The vibrant color scheme continues with a yellow Swoosh on the sides, on the midsole, and finished off with the black outsole.

A release date for the Nike Air Trainer 3 "Viotech" has yet to be confirmed by the brand but we'll keep you updated with the latest developments.

UPDATE (05/20): Nike has confirmed that the Air Trainer 3 "Viotech" is releasing on June 1 on SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $130.

Image via Nike

