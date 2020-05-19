Only a few days have passed since the release of the Nike Air Max 90 "Green Camo," which follow the "Reverse Duck Camo" makeup that dropped during this year's Air Max Day. Now, a third variation of the popular color scheme has surfaced.

Thanks to gc911, we're learning that the model will soon release in a new "Orange Camo" makeup featuring a vibrant orange upper with duck camo overlays inspired by the Swoosh's Air Max 90 collab with Atmos in 2013. Finishing off the look is a white and black midsole while bright orange accents cover the Air-Sole unit and outsole.

As of now, Nike has yet to announce a release date for the Air Max 90 "Orange Camo."

Image via gc911

Image via gc911

Image via gc911

Image via gc911