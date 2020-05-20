After official images of the "Reveal" Air Max 98 surfaced earlier this year, the style is also releasing in the form of an Air Force 1 Low.

On the surface, this latest shoe appears to be another variation of the "Triple White" Air Force 1 Low, but further inspection reveals "Tear Here" text throughout the textile upper which can be removed to show multi-colored panels underneath. The theme continues with question marks printed throughout the insole and is finished off with an all-white midsole and outsole. It's also worth noting that this pair will be releasing exclusively in women's sizing.

The latest Nike Air Force 1 Low Women's "Reveal" is releasing on SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on May 27 for $110.

Image via Nike

