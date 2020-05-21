The 30th-anniversary celebrations of the Air Max 90 will continue with two more styles dropping soon.

This time, the classic runner will be paired alongside a trio of Air Force 1 Lows. According to the brand, the shoes will don color palettes from fan-favorite teams across the globe and incorporate a rub-away elements on the leather uppers that transform from home to away color schemes based on wearing patterns. The collection also features Jewel Swoosh branding on the sides.

This latest Nike Air Force 1 Low and Air Max 90 collection release on Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on June 6.

