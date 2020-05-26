Nike's longstanding tradition of honoring Puerto Rico with sneakers, mostly Air Force 1 Lows, will continue this year by bringing back the first iteration that started it all.

The brand is revisiting the first-ever "Puerto Rico" Air Force 1 Low that debuted in 2000 and faithful to the original, it boasts a premium white tumbled leather upper contrasted by navy accents for the sock liner, heel and outsole. The shoe's standout feature is the Puerto Rican flag found on the tongue tag and heel counter as well as the coquí frog on the insole.

While a stateside release has yet to be confirmed by the brand, overseas retailers including 43einhalb have the "Puerto Rico" Air Force 1 Low launching on June 26.

Image via Nike

