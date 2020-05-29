After stirring up some commotion with its Vaporfly Next% running sneakers, Nike is back with a new range of Next% models that encompasses everything from Eliud Kipchoge's record-breaking marathon sneakers to track spikes and even new basketball and soccer models.

First introduced in 2018's ZoomX Vaporfly Next% marathon shoe, Nike says the Next% concept is "all about creating more efficient intersections between the body and technology to enable athletes to shatter personal boundaries." The line encompasses its peak performance footwear, highlighted by the aforementioned Air Zoom Alphafly Next% worn by Kipchoge.

Air Zoom Alphafly Next%, Image via Nike

Equipped with an embedded full-length carbon fiber plate similar to previous Next% models, the Air Zoom Alphafly Next% ups the ante by adding even more ZoomX foam and introduces two visible Air Zoom pods. Its upper is constructed with Flyknit, a switch-up from the Vaporweave material seen on the original Vaporfly Next%. The Alphafly Next% will be available for Nike members this month with a wider launch set for the spring.

"Once we understood the plate and foam as a system, we started thinking about ways to make the system even more effective," says Carrie Dimoff, a member of Nike’s Advanced Innovation Team. "That’s when we struck upon the idea of adding Nike Air to store and return even more of a runner’s energy and provide even more cushioning."

UPDTE (05/29): Nike has announced that the Alphafly Next% will officially launch for Nike members on June 2 followed by a wider global release on July 2.

Air Zoom Alphafly Next%, Image via Nike

Building off of the race day shoe, Nike has expanded this season's Next% line to include a training shoe for everyday runs known as the Tempo Next%. This model removes the carbon fiber plate seen on the Alphafly for what Nike says is a softer feel but retains the same ZoomX and Air Zoom cushioning seen on the record-breaking shoe. Nike has also developed a Flyease version of the Tempo Next% for greater accessibility for athletes with special needs. Priced at $200, the Tempo Next% is set to drop this fall.

Nike Tempo Next% Air Zoom Tempo, Image via Nike

Nike Tempo Next% Air Zoom Tempo Flyease, Image via Nike

Beyond running, Next% will find its way into the all-new Air Zoom BB NXT, a basketball model which combines React foam with two Air Zoom units. The Air Zoom BB NXT releases on July 1 for a retail price of $180.

Nike Air Zoom BB, Image via Nike

Nike Air Zoom BB, Image via Nike

Distance runners will be able to take the Air Zoom Victory and Air Zoom Viperfly on to the track, while a Next% Air Zoom Mercurial soccer boot will also join the mix.