Since 2012, Nike's "BeTrue" collections have transformed the former college hoops campaign of the '80s into collections that are influenced by and support the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month. This year, the brand will carry on tradition with a new three-model collection accompanied by a range of apparel.

The footwear of choice for 2020's range includes the Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 2090, and the recently re-issued ACG Air Deschutz sandal.

The Air Force 1 Low ($120) is said to be inspired by underground ballroom culture and is blocked with a mostly white tumbled leather upper with accents coming in the form of a rainbow embroidered heel, pearlescent Swoosh, and midsole branding next to the traditoinal "AIR" logo. 

Nike Air Force 1 Low 'BeTrue' 2020
Image via Nike

The collection's Air Max 2090 ($150) blends a combination of colors "to celebrate unity in times of uncertainty," according to a press release from the brand. The multicolor sneaker includes "BeTrue" branding on its mudguard. 

Nike Air Max 2090 'BeTrue' 2020
Image via Nike

Rounding out the collection is the ACG Air Deschutz ($90). Here, the just-retroed early '90s sandal gets discreet colorful accents on the undersides of its straps. Also unique to this model is the addition of a small stash pocket on the heel strap. 

Nike Air Deschutz 'BeTrue' 2020
Image via Nike

All of the shoes featured above will release as part of Nike's 2020 "BeTrue" collection beginning on June 5 in Greater China followed by a global launch on June 19.