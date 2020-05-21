In celebration of this year's LGBTQ Pride Month, New Balance is releasing a brand new apparel and sneaker collection that will be available starting this week.

The capsule is made up of the brand's latest 327 lifestyle model, the FuelCell Echo runner, and slides. Each shoe features the community's symbolic rainbow accents throughout. In addition to the release, New Balance will be donating $100,000 over the next two years to GLSEN’s "Changing the Game" program, which is an organization centered around championing LGBTQ students in elementary through high school.

The New Balance "Pride" collection is releasing on May 22 on Newbalance.com followed by a wider release in June at select New Balance retailers. Retail pricing is set at $35-$110.

Image via New Balance

