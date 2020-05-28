Los Angeles-based pro skater Kevin Bradley has a new Nike SB collaboration on the way and it includes both low and mid-top versions of his favorite skate shoe, the SB Blazer.

Dubbed "Kevin and Hell," the SB Blazer Low is made up of a blue suede upper with Velcro straps and cloud Swooshes recognizing his love for rainy days. Meanwhile, the color scheme of the SB Blazer Mid is inspired by his favorite Star Wars character, Darth Maul, and sports a velour construction. Bradley's initials replace the classic branding with "Nike KB" found on the tongue tag and insole.

Bradley's "Kevin and Hell" Nike SB Blazer pack will be releasing exclusively at select skate shops starting on June 2.

Image via Nike