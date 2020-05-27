Over five years ago, Jordan Brand began its Wings Scholars Program, an initiative that has provided students from disadvantaged areas with full-ride scholarships to college. For 2020, a total of 32 students will be receiving that honor after the brand announced its 2024 class.

Since the Wings Scholars program began in 2015, 1,800 students have been funded in North America and Greater China. The latest recipients of the scholarship reside from various cities across the country including New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, and Portland. Not only will each student be awarded a full ride to their four-year university, but they will be receiving a series of resources throughout their studies including one-on-one mentorship and internship opportunities with the brand.

Check out the video below to see a few of the reactions from this year's recipients.