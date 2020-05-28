For the ninth year in a row, the Foot Locker Foundation has awarded honorary scholarships to 20 exceptional high school student-athletes across the country to further their education.

Last week, the 20 recipients were brought together virtually to discuss how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting their lives and communities before they were joined by Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton, who announced that they were all winners of this year's Foot Locker Scholar Athletes program and will each receive $20,000 in grants.

“I know it’s been tough for high school seniors everywhere, who have had to miss out on major milestones,” said Collin Sexton. “I’m honored to team up with Foot Locker to help reward these student-athletes for all of their hard work and dedication, especially during this time.”

With the announcement of this latest class, the Foot Locker Foundation will have invested more than $3 million in higher education. This year's winners will join the program’s eight previous classes of Foot Locker Scholar Athletes, which includes a total of 180 scholarship recipients since the program started in 2011. Check out additional info about the program here.