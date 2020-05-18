A follow up to the "Corner Shop Drink" collaboration that released last month, renowned British graphic designer Fergus "Fergadelic" Purcell is linking up with Vans once again to drop a new multi-sneaker collection releasing this week.

The sneakers in the group will include the iconic Authentic and Chukka silhouettes, each incorporating an acid wash look that's inspired by Fergus coveting a pair of acid wash Vans that released in the late '80s. The shoe is covered with graphics inspired by those that one might find on a lottery scratch card in hopes of bringing luck to wearers.

Fergus' latest Vans "Acid Wash" collection will be available on Vans.com and at select Vans retailers starting on May 23.

Fergus Purcell x Vans Chukka 'Acid Wash' Pair
Image via Vans

 