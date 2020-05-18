A follow up to the "Corner Shop Drink" collaboration that released last month, renowned British graphic designer Fergus "Fergadelic" Purcell is linking up with Vans once again to drop a new multi-sneaker collection releasing this week.

The sneakers in the group will include the iconic Authentic and Chukka silhouettes, each incorporating an acid wash look that's inspired by Fergus coveting a pair of acid wash Vans that released in the late '80s. The shoe is covered with graphics inspired by those that one might find on a lottery scratch card in hopes of bringing luck to wearers.

Fergus' latest Vans "Acid Wash" collection will be available on Vans.com and at select Vans retailers starting on May 23.