U.K.-based retailer End Clothing is linking up with Adidas to drop a new ZX 9000 collaboration arriving this week.

According to the brand, this latest "Kiln" collab is inspired by each stage of making pottery with its namesake referring to the furnace specifically used for ceramics. The shoe uses a blend of blue, grey, and terracotta hues on the mesh-based upper and is paired with premium suede overlays. Co-branding is seen on the tongue's tag while the Torsion system midsole sits underneath. Check out detailed shots below.

The drawing for this Adidas ZX 9000 "Kiln" collab is open now on endclothing.com and ends on May 22. The collab retails for $119.

Image via End Clothing

