The highly coveted Clot x Air Max 1 "Kiss of Death" collaboration is rumored to be returning to retailers next year, according to py_rates.

The collab originally released back in 2006 to celebrate the opening of China's first sneaker boutique ACU, which was created in conjunction with Clot. The runner incorporated inspirations from both brands and is specifically reflected by "Chi," which is a spiritual energy that flows through the human body and connecting it with the universe.

The shoe's standout feature is its translucent toe box, which displays the insoles that show the pressure points of the foot. Additional details include faux snakeskin Swoosh branding and ostrich-inspired collar. Brand new pairs from '06 are currently averaging over $1,300 on the secondary market.

As of now, Clot and Nike have yet to confirm that the "Kiss of Death" Air Max 1 is returning in 2021.