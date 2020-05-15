On the surface, there may not appear to be many similarities between Ben & Jerry's and Nike Skateboarding, but what's better on a warm summer day than a trip to the skate park and a cup of ice cream for the cool down? That may be a bit of a reach, but the two are indeed coming together for what's sure to be a highly coveted SB Dunk Low collaboration later this year.

Dubbed "Chunky Dunky," a play on the company's signature "Chunky Monkey" ice cream flavor, the brightly colored SBs draw inspiration from Ben & Jerry's packaging—a cow on a green pasture under a cloudy blue sky. Ice cream melt is represented with a drip effect along the Swooshes and faux fur is used for cow overlays.

According to Nike SB or Nothing, a release date for this pair hasn't been announced, but you may see these sometime this summer. We'll keep you updated here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (05/15): Nike has confirmed that the Ben & Jerry's x SB Dunk Low will release Saturday, May 23 from select skate shops worldwide followed by a wider SNKRS release on on Tuesday, May 26. The sneakers will retail for $100 and readers can find a complete list of stockists at nikesb.com.

Image via Nike

