Making its presence felt at Nike's New York Fashion Week forum was Tokyo-based label Ambush, which stole the show with an eye-catching execution of the iconic Dunk High.

The monochromatic high-top is styled in all-pink (or fuchsia) premium leather, with tonal branding hits and dual-branded tags. Perhaps the most striking design element is the rubber Swoosh branding, which not only applied to the quarters, but extends past the heel.

Ambush is no stranger to re-working classic Nike silhouettes. Last spring, the label delivered a high-top version of the Air Max 180 with a zipper shroud.

Nike hasn't announced release details for the Ambush Dunk High, but we'll keep you posted as new details emerge here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (05/18): Alongside the fuchsia colorway at was previewed at Nike's 2020 New York Fashion Week forum, Ambush's Yoon Ahn has confirmed on Instagram that two more iterations for the reworked Dunk High collab are on the horizon but an early look has yet to be revealed.