Not only is the "Carmine" Air Jordan 6 reportedly returning next year, but a new colorway is also rumored to be part of Jordan Brand's 2021 lineup.

According to Soleheatonfeet, a "Black/Electric Green" makeup will reportedly debut next summer. Although photos have yet to leak, a mock-up from zSneakerheadz shows that the pair will feature a black suede upper with neon green accents on the tongue, heel tab and midsole.

Although unconfirmed, it may be similar to the Air Jordan 6 "Oregon" which was given to the University of Oregon's players and faculty members in 2018, but without the school's logos—similar to what the brand has done with general release versions of UNC's Jordan 3 and Michigan's Jordan 5.

As of now, this Air Jordan 6 "Black/Electric Green" is slated to release sometime during Summer 2021. Stay tuned for further developments in the months ahead.