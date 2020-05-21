With the "What The" Air Jordan 4 expected to release in November, the Air Jordan 5 may be the next model to receive a similar mash-up style.

The pair is expected to be called the "Top 3" Air Jordan 5, which is a color scheme first introduced on the Air Jordan 1 back in 2016. According to zSneakerheadz, the latest colorway will combine three of the most popular colorways of the model including Fire Red, Black Metallic and Grape. While an early look is currently unavailable, houseofheat has provided fans with a mock-up photo to what fans can expect next year.

The Air Jordan 5 "Top 3" is expected to drop sometime in 2020. Stick with Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (03/12): Originally expected to release on May 16, the "Top 3" Air Jordan 5 has now reportedly been pushed back to later in the month and will now launch on May 30.

UPDATE (03/22): New images via hanzuying give us our first on-foot look of the "Top 3" Air Jordan 5, still reportedly being released on May 30.

UPDATE (05/21): Initially rumored to drop in May, the "Top 3" Air Jordan 5 is now slated to launch on June 13 for $200 according to J23app.

Air Jordan 5 Retro "Top 3"

Release Date: 06/13/20

Color: Black/Fire Red-Grape Ice-New Emerald

Style #: CZ1786-001

Price: $200

Image via hanzuying

