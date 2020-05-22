A new Chicago Bulls-inspired colorway of the Air Jordan 14 is expected to release later this year.

According to zSneakerheadz, this latest style for Michael Jordan's fourteenth signature model will predominately feature a red hue on the upper with black accents on the toe box, sock liner, and heel, while an off-white shade covers the midsole. As of now, images of the shoe have yet to surface but the aforementioned leaker account has put together a mock-up photo to provide readers of what to expect later this year.

The latest Air Jordan 14 "Gym Red" is currently rumored to arrive on Jun. 6 for a retail price of $190. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (05/22): Thanks to zSneakerheadz, here's a detailed look at the upcoming "Gym Red" Air Jordan 14, which is rumored to release on June 27 for $190.

Air Jordan 14 Retro "Gym Red"

Release Date: 06/27/20

Color: Black/White-Off White-Gym Red

Style #: 487471-006

Price: $190

Image via zsneakerheadz

