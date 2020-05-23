In addition to the "University Gold" Air Jordan 12 expected in July 2020, rumors suggest that we'll be treated to a new Air Jordan 13 make-up that draws a similarity to a Player Exclusive style.

According to Soleheatonfeet, this "Lucky Green" iteration is also expected in July 2020. While an early look has yet to surface, zSneakerheadz created a mock-up, bearing resemblance to NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen's Air Jordan 13 "Three-Point Record" PE that released in 2011.

The "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 13 is slated to drop in July 2020. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (12/17): According to new information provided by zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the upcoming Air Jordan 13 "Lucky Green" is expected to release on Jul. 4, 2020 for $190.

UPDATE (04/21): zSneakerheadz offers up a first look at the upcoming "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 13 Retro that's slated to release sometime in July for $190.

UPDATE (05/23): Thanks to hanzuying, here's another look at the "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 13 that's scheduled to drop on July 4 for $190.

Air Jordan 13 Retro "Lucky Green"

Release Date: 07/04/20

Color: White/Black/Lucky Green

Style #: DB6537-113

Price: $190

Image via hanzuying

