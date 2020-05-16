The "Flint" Air Jordan 13 has had somewhat of a complicated history. First introduced as an OG colorway in 1998, the pair saw a fairly true-to-original reissue in 2005 followed by another retro in 2010, the latter of which lacked the reflective details that made the first two releases stand out. Then, in 2017, it was expected to re-release right around this time of year, but that drop never materialized.

Despite the 2017 retro that never came, sources tell Sole Collector that the colorway is once again on deck for a 2020 launch. Early info indicates this pair is part of a wider "Truest to the OG" collection, although nothing has been officially confirmed.

Nicknamed "Flint" for its use of Flint Grey suede throughout its midsole, mudguard, and heel, the OG make up also includes French Blue mesh overlays.

Check back soon for more details on the 2020 "Flint" Air Jordan 13 Retro.

UPDATE (05/16): Here's an official look at this year's "Flint" Air Jordan 13 Retro releasing on May 30 on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190.

Air Jordan 13 Retro "Flint"

Release Date: 05/30/20

Color: Navy/Flint Grey-White-University Blue

Style #: 414571-404

Price: $190

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike