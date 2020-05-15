The Air Jordan 11 Low Suede will reportedly be joined by a new colorway come Spring 2020 but will only be available for the female sneaker fans.

According to zSneakerheadz, this forthcoming iteration will pair a white-colored upper with the classic Concord purple covering the patent leather overlay. Leaked images for the latest pair has yet to surface but a mockup shared by the aforementioned account will likely be what fans can expect to release.

The new "Concord" Air Jordan 11 Retro Low WMNS is currently scheduled to drop sometime next Spring for a retail price of $185. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (05/15): Here's an official look at the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Concord," which will be releasing exclusively in women's sizing on May 22 on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $185.

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low WMNS "Concord"

Release Date: 05/22/2020

Color: White/Black-Concord

Style #: AH7860-100

Price: $185

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike