The annual tradition of Jordan Brand releasing an Air Jordan 11 during the holidays will reportedly continue in 2020. With the return of the classic "Bred" Air Jordan 11 next month, fans can expect a brand new colorway of the popular model to drop around this time next year as well.

According to both Soleheatonfeet and zSneakerheadz, the upcoming iteration will feature a "Black/White-Metallic Silver-Clear" color scheme that's executed in a black-based upper with hits of metallic silver on the heel's Jumpman and '23' branding. The look is completed with a contrasting white midsole and an icy blue translucent outsole. An early look is not yet available but a mock-up image gives fans a preview to the upcoming style.

While not yet confirmed by Jordan Brand, this new Air Jordan 11 is scheduled to release in the 2020 holiday season for a retail price of $220.

UPDATE (05/20): While in-hand images have yet to surface, new details are emerging on this holiday Air Jordan 11. According to the latest info provided by Soleheatonfeet, the pair's color code will now be "Black/Multi-Color/White/Multi-Color" and it's set to drop in full family sizing. As for a release date, the new colorway is expected to arrive on Dec. 12.

Air Jordan 11 Retro

Release Date: 12/12/20

Color: Black/Multi-Color/White/Multi-Color

Style #: CT8012-011

Price: $220