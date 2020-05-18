It appears that there will be plenty of Air Jordan 11 Low styles releasing next year, including a new version of the beloved "Citrus" colorway according to sneaker leaker account Soleheatonfeet.

The "Citrus" colorway debuted in 2001 before receiving another retro launch in 2015, which was available exclusively in women's sizing. Unlike the previous drops, a mock-up photo provided by zSneakerheadz suggests that the 2021 version will feature a white leather upper with orange patent leather overlays and an icy-blue translucent outsole.

According to the early leaks, the new "Citrus" Jordan 11 Retro Low will release in women's sizing sometime in April 2021 but an official date has yet to be confirmed by the brand.

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low Women's "Citrus"

Release Date: April 2021

Color: White/Bright Citrus

Style #: AH7860-139

Price: $N/A