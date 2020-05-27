Along with the upcoming release in "Rage Green," there may be another Zoom Air-equipped version of the Air Jordan 1 High arriving this summer.

According to Soleheatonfeet and zSneakerheadz, this latest Air Jordan 1 High Zoom style pictured here is reportedly made from recycled materials initially seen in February's unveil of Nike's Space Hippie collection. It features what appears to be a black textile mesh upper with exposed foam on the tongue and ankle collar made famous on the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High collabs. Furthering the theme is the speckled tooling that boasts Zoom Air cushioning and an outsole expected to be made from Nike Grind rubber.

As of now, this Air Jordan 1 High Zoom SH "Move to Zero" is slated to drop in August but has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via earlygvng

