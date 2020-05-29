Jordan Brand may be reimagining the iconic "Chicago" colorway of the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1 High for Summer 2020.

Although leaked images have yet to surface, a mock-up image provided by mr_unloved1s and zSneakerheadz suggests the style's color blocking will remain true to the original, but the upper will be elevated with premium satin and faux snakeskin material. It's also worth noting that the shoe will be releasing exclusively in women's sizing.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release of the "Satin Snake" Jordan 1, but it's rumored to release on Aug. 15 at select Jordan Brand retailers for $170. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (04/18): Thanks to zSneakerheadz, here's a first look at the women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 High "Satin Snake." Unlike the Chicago-inspired color scheme that was initially reported, the leaked images show that is will feature a color scheme more resembling a reverse version of the "Black Toe" colorway. As of now, the "Satin Snake" Jordan 1 High is slated to release on Aug. 15 for $170.

UPDATE (05/29): Thanks to koala_hsh, here's another look at the "Satin Snake" Air Jordan 1 Retro High slated to drop in women's sizing on Aug. 15 for $170.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Women's "Satin Snake"

Release Date: 08/15/20

Color: Gym Red/White-Black

Style #: CD0461-601

Price: $170