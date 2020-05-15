Jordan Brand is going international with a brand new Air Jordan 1 Mid "Euro Tour" dropping soon.

Although the brand has yet to confirm the inspiration behind this pair, it sports an all-white colorway that's equipped with a mini-Swoosh branding by the toe as well as an altered Swoosh design on the sides. The shoe's standout feature is found on the silver heel tab that lists out 12 different European cities.

As of now, there's no official word when this Air Jordan 1 Mid "Euro Tour" is releasing, but check back soon for updates.

Image via Nike

