On the heels of its release in "Racer Blue," the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom surfaces in another new colorway due out this summer.

This pair links green hairy suede panels and full-grain black leather overlays together on the upper, setting the backdrop for eye-catching iridescent Swoosh branding along the quarters. Green also handles the lining, while a white midsole and blue-tinted translucent sole shore things up below.

As of now, an official release date for this pair hasn't been announced, but expect a Summer 2020 drop for $175. More on this release as new details become available here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (05/25): According to py_rates, the latest "Rage Green" Air Jordan 1 High Zoom is scheduled to drop on June 20 for $175.

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom "Rage Green"

Release Date: 06/20/20

Color: Fir/Black-Tomatillo-Rage Green

Style #: CK6637-300

Price: $175