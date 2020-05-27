The Air Jordan 1 looks to be getting a tie-dye makeover soon.

An early look courtesy of solebyjc shows the new Jordan 1 High in a new women's "Tie-Dye" colorway. The shoe sports a mix of black and white leather panels, contracted by blue and green tie-dye layers. Speckled black laces, a white midsole, and black outsole complete the look.

While not officially announced, this pair is rumored to drop June 11 at a retail price of $170. For all updates, stay locked to Sole Collector.

UPDATE (05/27): After it was unveiled as part of Jordan Brand's 2020 Summer lineup, official imagery of the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High Women's "Tie-Dye" has surfaced. Look for this shoe to drop on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers on June 11 for $170.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's "Tie-Dye"

Release Date: 06/11/20

Color: White/Black-Aurora Green

Style #: CD0461-100

Price: $170

Image via Nike

